Nothing to see here just a video of a human scratching a huge crocodile. Scary or aww?

Sultan, a resident at Gatorland in Orlando, is a gigantic Nile crocodile. Yes, a huge reptile that may evoke the response of fright in many. With glistering huge teeth, this is an animal for which the word “cute” will hardly be used. Yet chances are you’ll be inclined to use just that word as a response to this video of Sultan with his human Mike.

Shared on Gatorland’s official Instagram account, the video shows something which we often see hooman’s doing to their animals kids – scratching them. Throughout the clip, Mike keeps on scratching the huge crocodile and the animal’s body gesture suggests that it enjoys every moment of the loving caress.

Don’t take our words, see for yourself:

Since being shared, the video has already gathered over 1.2 lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing. Expectedly, the comments section of the post is filled with tons of reactions. While some were scared, most couldn’t stop gushing over the adorableness of the clip.

“This is so scary,” wrote an Instagram user. “It looks like Sultan is enjoying a nice chin scratch just like a cat does,” wrote another. It does look like that, doesn’t it?

“This is wild,” expressed a third. “Nope,” expressed another. “Aww, he’s getting a chin rub,” commented another.

What do you think of the gator petting video?

Also Read | Caiman comes to its human for goodnight kiss. Scary or adorable? You decide