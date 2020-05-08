Nothing to see here, just some adorable tiny turtles running back to the ocean. Watch

The recent clip shared on Twitter, shows numerous baby Olive Ridley turtles scurrying on the sand to reach the ocean. (Twitter/@susantananda3)

Nature has a large array of wonderful phenomena tucked in her sleeves that fascinate us. One such captivating wonder is the olive ridley turtle. These turtles come to the shore every year to lay and nest their eggs. The nesting process known as Arribada involves thousands of Olive Ridleys swimming up on the shores and preparing cozy nests in the sand for their little ones. A clip was posted by IFS officer Susanta Nanda that shows the outcome of the mass nesting process. Shot on the Gahirmatha rookery, Odisha, the clip gives a glimpse of the tiny baby turtles.

Nanda posted a clip in March where he showed the gathering of adult turtles on a beach of Odisha.

“A sight that casts magical spell year after year. Nearly 2 crore plus olive ridley hatchlings have emerged & made their way to sea from half of about 4 lakh nesting at Nasi-2 islands, Gahirmatha rookery Odisha,” informs the caption.

Check out the adorable video:

Posted on May 8, the clip has garnered almost 11,000 views. Netizens found the phenomenon a marvel of nature.

Here’s how they reacted:

What do you think of this spectacular sight?