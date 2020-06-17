Sections
Nothing to see here. Just some slobbering bears enjoying watermelon. Watch

The video shows how the caretakers feed fresh cut watermelons to the Sloth bears.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 18:31 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a bear eating a slice of watermelon. (Facebook/Wildlife SOS)

“The Bears at Wildlife SOS take their meals very seriously,” this how Wildlife SOS opened their recent Facebook post. They also shared a video and chances are that it will convince you that indeed the bears, which are absolutely adorable, take their meals very seriously.

The organization, which works with wildlife conservation, shared the video captured at Bannerghatta Bear Rescue Centre in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The video shows how the caretakers of the place feed fresh cut watermelons to the Sloth bears that reside inside the park. It’s the excitement showed by the animals while eating the fruits which makes the clip a delightful watch.

Don’t believe our words, see for yourself:



With over 11,000 views, the video has gathered tons of reactions from people. There were several who also dropped Facebook’s latest ‘care emoji.’



“What a beautiful video and what a huge enclosure,” wrote a Facebook user. “OMG I’ve never seen anything like that, that is so cool to see them running like dogs together. You guys are amazing!” expressed another excitedly. “They love watermelon so very much,” expressed a third. “They won’t eat the rinds?! LOL. Those are some healthy, happy spoiled babies!” joked a fourth.

“They all look so happy eating their watermelon! Thank you for taking such good care of them and seeing to it that they get to have delicious treats,” reads another comment.

What do you think of the video?

