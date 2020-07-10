Sections
Home / It's Viral / Nova the doggo is using her ‘puppy dog eyes’ to get out of a tricky situation. Watch

Nova the doggo is using her ‘puppy dog eyes’ to get out of a tricky situation. Watch

Nova looks adorably guilty over this purple bell pepper related accident.

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 20:06 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Nova, the doggo, peeping from behind a dustbin. (Reddit/@Texas_OT)

Nova, the doggo, who just did something cheeky could give everyone a lesson or two on how to use ‘puppy dog eyes’ to get out of tricky situations.

Posted on Reddit on July 10, this video is almost 30 seconds long. The clip has been shared with a caption reading, “If you’ve ever wondered what guilty looks like... Nova’s at it again”.

As the clip begins, Nova is seen sitting hidden behind a dustbin with only her guilty-looking face poking out. The pooch’s expression looks like the epitome of remorsefulness, which makes the dog parent’s caption seem incredibly apt.

What is causing the canine all this grief, you ask? A bunch of purple bell peppers, as identified by the original poster, that have fallen on the floor.



As the video progresses, her hooman inspects the vegetable situation. Meanwhile, Nova bows her head and tries to make sure that her repentance is expressed through her eyes. Watch, probably, a perfect example of the ‘puppy dog eyes’ here:

If you’ve ever wondered what guilty looks like... Nova’s at it again from r/aww

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘aww’, the post has accumulated over 26,100 upvotes and nearly 300 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about Nova, the naughty yet adorable doggo. One person said, “She was framed”. Another individual added to this narrative by writing, “Poor Nova is innocent. Give her treats ASAP”.

The original poster complied to these requests and informed those on the subreddit about Nova’s current situation. “Update: Nova said her sorry and has since received some much-needed belly rubs. Currently playing fetch with a belly full of treats, dinner, and most of all... bell peppers”.

All’s well that ends well, we guess. What are your thoughts on this cutie?

Also Read | Dog steals brother’s food, apologises in cutest way possible

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Palava residents may approach court over inflated bills
Jul 10, 2020 20:21 IST
In a first, Trump to wear a mask; US Covid tally crosses 3.1 million mark
Jul 10, 2020 20:25 IST
Sharp rise in Covid-19 deaths in Assam; 18 fatalities reported in last 4 days
Jul 10, 2020 20:07 IST
Thiruvananthapuram lockdown extended by a week amid community spread threat
Jul 10, 2020 20:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.