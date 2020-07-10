Nova the doggo is using her ‘puppy dog eyes’ to get out of a tricky situation. Watch

Nova, the doggo, who just did something cheeky could give everyone a lesson or two on how to use ‘puppy dog eyes’ to get out of tricky situations.

Posted on Reddit on July 10, this video is almost 30 seconds long. The clip has been shared with a caption reading, “If you’ve ever wondered what guilty looks like... Nova’s at it again”.

As the clip begins, Nova is seen sitting hidden behind a dustbin with only her guilty-looking face poking out. The pooch’s expression looks like the epitome of remorsefulness, which makes the dog parent’s caption seem incredibly apt.

What is causing the canine all this grief, you ask? A bunch of purple bell peppers, as identified by the original poster, that have fallen on the floor.

As the video progresses, her hooman inspects the vegetable situation. Meanwhile, Nova bows her head and tries to make sure that her repentance is expressed through her eyes. Watch, probably, a perfect example of the ‘puppy dog eyes’ here:

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘aww’, the post has accumulated over 26,100 upvotes and nearly 300 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about Nova, the naughty yet adorable doggo. One person said, “She was framed”. Another individual added to this narrative by writing, “Poor Nova is innocent. Give her treats ASAP”.

The original poster complied to these requests and informed those on the subreddit about Nova’s current situation. “Update: Nova said her sorry and has since received some much-needed belly rubs. Currently playing fetch with a belly full of treats, dinner, and most of all... bell peppers”.

All’s well that ends well, we guess. What are your thoughts on this cutie?

