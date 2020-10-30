Nova the golden retriever’s relentless pursuit to open sliding door is a lesson on never giving up

Are you looking for motivation to accomplish a long pending task? Need a push to finally check off that overdue item from your checklist? Let Nova, the golden retriever help you.

A video posted on the dog’s own Instagram account called ‘novathegoodgirlnyc’ shows her working extremely hard to open a closed sliding door. Her relentless - and rather hilarious - pursuit to open the door and get to her mom is a perfect lesson on not giving up until your target is achieved.

“HI MOM!! Didn’t mean to interrupt your zoom meeting... jk, yes I did...” says the caption posted along with the video.

Watch the video to see Nova’s funny antics:

Shared two days ago, the video has won over so many on Instagram.

“Haha! Omg! This is the cutest!” wrote an Instagram user. “Oh my gosh. After she gets it open she’s so calm like, ‘ahh yessssss, I can see her more clearly’,” added another.

The comments section also has many reactions from other doggos of Instagram.

“Nobody puts Nova in the corner or should I say behind closed doors!” commented one. “The zoom meeting doesn’t start without Nova anyway!” added another. “How dare the hooman lock you out!” reacted a third.

What do you think about this video?