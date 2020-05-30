Nutella Biryani is a dish that exists and people aren’t too happy about it

Sections
Updated: May 30, 2020 14:39 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the fusion dish called Nutella Biryani. (Screengrab)

If after reading the headline your brain is screaming, ‘nahi, yeh jhooth hai’, then don’t worry, you’re not alone. Sadly, pictorial evidence claims that the dish Nutella Biryani very much exists. And it has sparked varied reactions among people who’re not that happy about it.

Shared on Twitter by many, people cannot comprehend why someone would mix these two food items, which otherwise enjoy their individual and loyal fan bases. The dish has now nudged tweeple to share their opinions on this fusion food dish. From being disgusted to angry, people didn’t hold back while sharing their reactions.

Here is a Twitter user who shared an image of this unusual – and some might say unnecessary – dish.



“Please don’t disrespect biryani and Nutella like this,” wrote a Twitter user on the post. “Every time I try to refresh my feed this is the first tweet I see, it’s cursed,” expressed another. “I do not approve of this. Be gone, you. Don’t ruin biryani,” wrote a third. “Fusion food dishes get worse every time,” tweeted a fourth.



Here’s how others reacted with memes and GIFs:

“I love Nutella and I love biryani, but Nutella Biryani is the worst food combination ever,” wrote another Twitter user. And, we won’t question you if you agree with them.

A few, however, stood up to defend this new dish. One such Twitter user wrote, “It may taste nice.”

Keeping that suggestion in mind, would you dare to taste this Nutella Biryani dish? Well, keep in mind that you may have to first make this dish at home to try it.

So now what do you think of Nutella Biryani?

