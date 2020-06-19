Oakley, the young pupper just claimed his hooman. Their union is all types of adorable

Sections
Tweeple are losing their cool over this pupper’s never ending body rolls.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 21:04 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows young Oakley, the doggo, sitting inside a car. (Twitter/@dog_rates)

“They see me rollin’, They lovin’” is the rendition of the famous rap track Ridin’ by Chamillionaire that this pupper probably sings. After all, its flesh rolls are something to behold.

This photo was posted on a Twitter account beloved by most, called ‘We rate dogs’. The image, shared on June 19, has been captioned, “This is Oakley. He’s on his way home for the first time. Hoping to grow into his wrinkles but no pawmises. 12/10”.

The image shows young Oakley sitting inside a car. The pupper has the most infectious smile on its wrinkly face as it leans over to his hooman, who is behind the lens. The doggo parent’s hand is the only body part visible in the frame, and Oakley’s tiny paws have gripped that. Everything about the photograph conveys that this is an excellent start to a novel doggo-hooman relationship.



Since being shared, the post has garnered almost 10,500 retweets and over 1.2 lakh likes.



Here is how Twitter users reacted to this beautiful pupper. One person said, “Looking good Oakley looking wrinkly”. To which the dog rate account responded with:

Another individual wrote, “He has claimed his human”. To which a Twitter user replied, “He said ‘dis one’”. Victor, the bulldog, also commented on the post declaring, “Hi Oakley, if you ever need a Bulldog to show you the ropes, I’m here to help”. So good to see such solidarity among the doggos of Twitter.

Here are some other heartwarming reactions on the thread:

What are your thoughts on Oakley?

