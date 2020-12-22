Sections
Odd fashion alert: Zara’s arm warmer creates chatter on Twitter. Would you try it?

The ‘knit arm warmers’ are priced at Rs 1,790.00 on Zara’s official website.

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 08:51 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the clothing item by Zara. (Twitter/@1AbbyRoad)

If you thought the year 2020 couldn’t get any stranger, think again. A rather bizarre-looking clothing item by the apparel company Zara has captured the attention of netizens. Looking at it may leave you perplexed too.

A Twitter user named Abby shared this image on the micro-blogging platform on December 18. “Hey, is Zara okay?” reads the text shared alongside the post.

The picture shows a beige coloured knit arm warmer. The arm-warmer-style ‘sweater’ has a high-neck and long sleeves but no front. If you’re left baffled by the description of the clothing item, take a look at the picture which may leave you feeling even more confused:



If, much like Abby, you’re left thinking, “Hey, is Zara okay?” know that you’re not alone. Since being shared, this tweet has accumulated 77,000 likes and has simultaneously amassed many comments from netizens.



Here is what people had to say about the share. One person said, “Why is this?”.

Many tried to guess who the item was for. An individual wrote, “Looks like a special hat for dogs with floppy ears uhhh”. “Is this for a horse?” read one comment under the post.

Here are some other reactions from the thread:  

According to Zara’s website, the product is available for purchase at Rs 1,790.00.

What are your thoughts on this? Is this something you’d buy or is this a fashion trend you’ll pass on?

