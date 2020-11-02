Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Odisha’s Nandankanan zoo receives great response for Adopt an Animal program

Odisha’s Nandankanan zoo receives great response for Adopt an Animal program

The Zoo’s director said that around 170 to 175 adoptions have already been done.

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 09:22 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Bhubaneswar Odisha

The image shows the animals from the Nandankanan Zoo in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. (ANI)

Bhubaneswar’s Nandankanan Zoological Park has started an Adopt-An-Animal programme to mobilise resource for animals and promote conservation of animals.

Shashi Paul, Director of the Zoological Park said, “The programme is going on really well this year. 170-175 adoptions have already been done.”

“We started the scheme in 2008 but it couldn’t pick up much due to some issues. We made changes and this year the programme is going on very well. A total of 170-175 adoptions have already been done and we received Rs 22-23 lakh. 60 per cent of adoptions are from Odisha itself,” he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Global study sees India having edge in Covid-19 vaccines
Nov 02, 2020 09:26 IST
In Bihar, contradictions of aspiration, representation
Nov 02, 2020 07:59 IST
LIVE: India’s daily Covid-19 cases drop further to 45,231, recoveries cross 7.5 million
Nov 02, 2020 09:46 IST
Govt working on another stimulus package: Finance secretary
Nov 02, 2020 08:34 IST

latest news

IBPS SO Recruitment 2020: Registration to fill 647 vacancies begins at ibps.in, here’s direct link
Nov 02, 2020 09:48 IST
Army doctors perform successful appendix surgery at 16,000 feet in Eastern Ladakh
Nov 02, 2020 09:48 IST
India’s October jobless rate rises to 6.98%: Private think-tank CMIE
Nov 02, 2020 09:46 IST
Karwa Chauth 2020: Best Indo-Arabic mehendi designs, other gorgeous styles
Nov 02, 2020 09:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.