Odisha sand artist congratulates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris with 25-foot-long sculpture

Sudarsan Pattnaik said it took six hours to create the sculpture at a beach in Odisha’s Puri.

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 09:18 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Puri Odisha

The image shows the 25-foot-long sculpture of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. (Twitter/@sudarsansand)

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Sunday created a 25 foot-long sculpture of US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris congratulating them for the historic win against incumbent President Donald Trump in the elections in the United States.

“It is 25 feet-long sculpture and 10 tons of sand was used. I created this to congratulate the new US president Joe Biden and vice president Kamala Harris,” Pattnaik told ANI.

The sand artist says he took six hours to create the sculpture at a beach in Odisha’s Puri.



“We are very happy that for the first time a woman of Indian origin was elected for vice President. I would like to congratulate Kamala Harris,” Pattnaik said.



On November 6, Pattnaik highlighted the dilemma of millions who are waiting eagerly for the final results of US elections through sand art.

Biden, defeated Trump in a closely contested election and will be the 46th president of the United States. At 78 years, he is the oldest elected President in the history of the US.

In his third attempt at the White House, Biden, a four-decade Washington figure as a Senator and then a vice president, received more than 74 million votes, four million more than Trump, and more than any other presidential candidate.

Kamala Harris is also the first woman, Black American and Asian-American to become Vice President of the United States.

