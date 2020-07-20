Off-duty cop jumps into water to save boy from close encounter with shark. Watch

An off-duty officer’s quick-thinking has now earned him the title of a hero on the Internet. His prompt actions saved a boy from having a close encounter with a shark.

Cocoa Beach Police & Fire took to Facebook to share the story of bravery and now it has won people over. The post is complete with a video which shows the officer, named Adrian Kosicki, pulling the boy to the shore to safety.

Kosicki was walking on Cocoa Beach, USA, along with his wife when he “noticed a shark approaching a small boy on a boogie board.” Judging the looming danger, he made a quick decision to enter the water to pull the boy from the surf as the shark was getting dangerously close to him.

“We’re certainly not marine biologists, educated and trained to differentiate between the various species of sharks, their respective feeding habits, and aggressiveness near swimmers. We just do what we do best—protect the public from harm,” the department wrote.

“Thanks to Adrian, we’ll never know what that shark’s intentions were, and that little boy will forever have a pretty cool story to tell. Great job!” they praised the officer and concluded their post.

Take a look at the scary video which documents the entire incident:

Since being shared, it has gathered over 91,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the post has received more than 500 shares and reactions. People praised the officer for his quick actions. There were some who commented about the fear factor of the video.

“Good job officer, what a hero,” wrote a Facebook user. “You really rock,” expressed another. “So proud of our police officer for risking his life to save another,” said a third. “It’s so scary,” wrote a fourth. “Absolutely amazing! Good job. Thank you sir,” expressed a fifth.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Off-duty officer saves man trapped in whirlpool. Watch dramatic rescue video