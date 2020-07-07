Sections
Home / It's Viral / On MS Dhoni’s birthday, Mumbai Police shares what else MSD stands for

On MS Dhoni’s birthday, Mumbai Police shares what else MSD stands for

Mumbai Police shared a tweet wishing former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni a happy birthday as he turns 39 today.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 12:04 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Here’s how Mumbai Police wished MS Dhoni happy birthday. (Twitter/@MumbaiPolice)

Where there’s a tweet, there’s a message - that seems to be the motto behind the Mumbai Police Twitter handle that shares some quirky and interesting tweets to put forth important messages. Their latest tweet is no different. The handle shared a wonderful tweet to wish former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni a happy birthday as he turns 39 today. While the tweet is dedicated to Dhoni, the post also shares a message that everyone needs to see. What’s more, the Mumbai Police handle has found another meaning of MSD.

In their tweet shared earlier today, Mumbai Police tweeted, “Do it the ‘Mahi Way’ - Stay ‘Not Out’, Stay Cool & Stump #coronavirus. Happy Birthday, Captain Cool. They also used the hashtags #HappyBirthdayMahi and #SocialDistancing to complete the tweet.

The tweet is also complete with a picture that says MSD written across an image of a stadium. Now we all know MSD stands for Mahendra Singh Dhoni but Mumbai Police has given it another connotation to share yet another a message. Take a look:



Shared today, the tweet has collected over 2,400 likes and several comments praising the post, the message and of course, the star cricketer.



“One of the best birthday wishes for MSD,” posted an individual. “You guys are next level,” wrote another. “Very innovative,” shared a third. “Happy birthday MSD. Good job @MumbaiPolice,” added a fourth.

What do you think of Mumbai Police’s tweet?

Also Read | Can you decode this message written in emojis from Mumbai Police?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Roach can get 300 Test wickets with proper workload management: Walsh
Jul 07, 2020 12:47 IST
Amid push for border infrastructure, Rajnath Singh reviews BRO projects
Jul 07, 2020 12:47 IST
China urges Canada to correct mistake on extradition treaty
Jul 07, 2020 12:44 IST
Ocampos scores then pulls off crucial save as Sevilla close in on CL berth
Jul 07, 2020 12:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.