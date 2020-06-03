Sections
Home / It's Viral / One-week-old leopard cubs rescued in Bijnor, UP

One-week-old leopard cubs rescued in Bijnor, UP

Three leopard cubs, about a week old, have been rescued from a sugarcane field in Bijnor, while a tiger cub was found dead in Lakhimpur district.It appears that the three cubs were abandoned by their...

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 12:32 IST

By Indo Asian News Service | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Bijnor/Lakhimpur

One week old leopard cubs rescued from a sugar field in Bijnor. (representational image) (Twitter)

Three leopard cubs, about a week old, have been rescued from a sugarcane field in Bijnor, while a tiger cub was found dead in Lakhimpur district.

It appears that the three cubs were abandoned by their mother after birth in Salawa village of the Dhampur forest range.

The cubs have been taken to the Bijnor divisional forest office, where they are being looked after by the forest staff.

Another leopard cub, about a month-old, was rescued last week, and has been sent to Etawah Lion Safari.



Bijnor Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) M. Semmaran said: “We have rescued three leopard cubs on Tuesday. We are taking care of them under medical supervision. Once they can fend for themselves, we will shift them to the Etawah Lion Safari.”

Meanwhile, another tiger cub was found dead for natural reasons in Lakhimpur district.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Human trial of potential antibody treatment begins: Covid-19 vaccine update
Jun 03, 2020 13:36 IST
Doctor who attended event with Assam minister tests positive for Covid-19
Jun 03, 2020 13:30 IST
Meera Chopra files complaint against Jr NTR fans for online abuse
Jun 03, 2020 13:29 IST
Man behind Sweden’s controversial Covid-19 strategy admits mistakes 
Jun 03, 2020 13:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.