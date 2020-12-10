Sections
‘Only Mount Everest can get high’: Mumbai Police shares witty anti-drugs post

Mumbai Police often takes to Twitter to share witty advisory posts.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 00:25 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mumbai Police’s tweet prompted various replies. (Twitter/@MumbaiPolice)

You may have heard the news that world’s highest mountain Mount Everest just got a little higher. In case you’re unaware, Nepal and China jointly announced that the mountain has ‘grown’ a little less than 3 feet and the new height is 8,848.86 metres. Social media is abuzz with people sharing their reactions to the news. Now, Mumbai Police has also joined in with a witty and creative advisory post.

Sharing a picture of the world’s highest mountain, they wrote a punny caption. “Only #MountEverest can get away with getting high!” they tweeted. The post is complete with two hashtags #SayNoToDrugs and #HoshMeinAao.

Take a look at the tweet:

Since being shared, the post has gathered close to 700 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“You always have an intellectual reply guys. Proud of your services and commitment and we can feel it,” wrote a Twitter user. “Good one,” commented another. “Smart metaphor,” said a third.

What do you think of Mumbai Police’s tweet?

