Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Opened 7 years ago, store named Corona in Kerala’s Kottayam reaps good business amid pandemic

Opened 7 years ago, store named Corona in Kerala’s Kottayam reaps good business amid pandemic

The store sells plants, pots, plants, lamps, and other materials.

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 12:41 IST

By Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta, Kottayam Kerala

The store is in Kerala’s Kottayam. (Twitter/@ANI)

Seven years ago, when George, a Kerala-based businessman decided to name his shop ‘Corona’ in Kottayam’s Kalathippady area here, little did he know that his store would attract customers just by the name amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Due to the association of my shop’s name to the coronavirus pandemic, I am seeing more and more visitors coming in daily. My business is flourishing because of this,” George told ANI.

Located in Kalathippady here, he sells plants, pots, plants, lamps, and other materials.

ANI also took to Twitter to share images of the store:

According to him, the term ‘corona’ means ‘crown’ in Latin hence, he named his shop the same as he deals with interior decorating items.

The shop was seen decorated with plants and lamps displaying the exclusive collection.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘You were shaken out of slumber, why did you wait for 18 days to restrict number of wedding guests: High Court raps Delhi govt
Nov 19, 2020 12:50 IST
Second Covid-19 wave in Mumbai likely around New Year’s Eve
Nov 19, 2020 11:53 IST
‘Digital India has become a way of life’, says PM Modi at Bengaluru Tech Summit
Nov 19, 2020 11:42 IST
Howrah in West Bengal tops the list of most polluted cities in India
Nov 19, 2020 11:47 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Fadnavis slams MVA government, calls it ‘anti-development’ and all the latest news
Nov 19, 2020 12:49 IST
‘You were shaken out of slumber, why did you wait for 18 days to restrict number of wedding guests: High Court raps Delhi govt
Nov 19, 2020 12:50 IST
Opened 7 years ago, store named Corona reaps good business amid pandemic
Nov 19, 2020 12:41 IST
Jadavpur University compiling Bengal adaptations of Shakespeare’s works
Nov 19, 2020 12:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.