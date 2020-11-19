Oprah Winfrey shares behind the scenes video of interview with Barack Obama, surprises people

Oprah Winfrey recently interviewed former President Barack Obama and it turned out to be a hit among people. The interview, where Obama got candid about different parts of his life, is a an episode of Winfrey’s latest AppleTV series The Oprah Conversation. Now, the celebrity talk show host has again created a buzz among people by tweeting a behind the scenes video of the interview. What’s surprising is that the clip shows how Oprah Winfrey and Barack Obama were not even in the same city when it took place.

“Did y’all know that me and former President @BarackObama weren’t even in the same room for this interview? He was in D.C. and I was in California. But thanks to the power of technology (and @DrewBarrymore), now I may never leave my house,” she wrote while sharing the clip.

The clip captures how the technology worked to make it look like they’re sitting face to face. As an added bonus, the clip also has some witty comments from the former president.

Take a look:

People couldn’t stop sharing various commenting while retweeting the video. “This is awesome on so many levels,” wrote a Twitter user. “Wow @Oprah never ceases to amaze me. I love her. You’d swear they are in the same room!” shared another. “Were playing footsies, we should have done this in outer space” tell me why this is just super funny,” said a third.

Obama recently released his new book A Promised Land. He made the appearance to coincide with the release. Published by Penguin Random House, the book is a memoir of the former president.

What do you think of the video?