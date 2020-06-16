Sections
Home / It's Viral / Optimistic doggo, Raleigh is letting everyone know what she’s worth by being the first one at the dinner table

Optimistic doggo, Raleigh is letting everyone know what she’s worth by being the first one at the dinner table

A picture posted along with the tweet shows Raleigh sitting at a decorated yet empty table, almost as if she’s waiting for the rest of the party to join her soon.

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 16:07 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The four-year-old pooch, Raleigh has a habit of plonking herself on the dining table every time she sees it being set. (Twitter/@jaywillis)

Having pets can teach you a lot of things like patience and responsibility. This doggo, however, can teach a lesson on optimism not just to her own hooman parents but all of us as well. A tweet about this pooch is going viral for the best reason and chances are it’ll leave you smiling from ear to ear.

This doggo is named Raleigh and she lives with her hooman parent Jay Willis who has shared the tweet about her. He explains in the post how the four-year-old pooch has a habit of plonking herself on the dining table every time she sees it being set. A picture posted along with the tweet shows Raleigh sitting at a decorated yet empty table, almost as if she’s waiting for the rest of the party to join her soon.

“My dog does this every time we set the table and I cannot stress enough how much I respect her optimism,” Willis tweeted.



He’s not kidding, here’s another instance of the doggo at the table.



That’s adorable and Twitter thinks so too. The initial tweet about Raleigh, posted on June 15, has received over 1.9 lakh likes and more than 18,900 retweets. People are posting lots comments about this doggo’s activity and sharing examples of their own pets doing the same things.

“When will you invite me to dine with the family, Jay? You say I’m a good dog, but you relegate me to the floor. The floor, Jay,” comments an individual sharing what Raleigh probably thinks. “And not just any chair, either. She knows her own worth,” posts another.

Here are some other pets who also know their worth:

Several others stated the obvious with comments like, “Jay, for the love of dog give her a plate of food”. So, of course, he had to oblige.

Looks like Raleigh proves that being optimistic works. What do you think about this whole thing?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Don’t let success or failure get to you, says Saiyami Kher
Jun 16, 2020 16:36 IST
Congress an ‘old squeaking charpoy’, says Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana
Jun 16, 2020 16:32 IST
Rupee pares initial gains, settles 17 paise down at 76.20 against US dollar
Jun 16, 2020 16:28 IST
ONE Championship fighter helps village in Punjab fight off Covid-19
Jun 16, 2020 16:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.