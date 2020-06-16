Optimistic doggo, Raleigh is letting everyone know what she’s worth by being the first one at the dinner table

The four-year-old pooch, Raleigh has a habit of plonking herself on the dining table every time she sees it being set. (Twitter/@jaywillis)

Having pets can teach you a lot of things like patience and responsibility. This doggo, however, can teach a lesson on optimism not just to her own hooman parents but all of us as well. A tweet about this pooch is going viral for the best reason and chances are it’ll leave you smiling from ear to ear.

This doggo is named Raleigh and she lives with her hooman parent Jay Willis who has shared the tweet about her. He explains in the post how the four-year-old pooch has a habit of plonking herself on the dining table every time she sees it being set. A picture posted along with the tweet shows Raleigh sitting at a decorated yet empty table, almost as if she’s waiting for the rest of the party to join her soon.

“My dog does this every time we set the table and I cannot stress enough how much I respect her optimism,” Willis tweeted.

He’s not kidding, here’s another instance of the doggo at the table.

That’s adorable and Twitter thinks so too. The initial tweet about Raleigh, posted on June 15, has received over 1.9 lakh likes and more than 18,900 retweets. People are posting lots comments about this doggo’s activity and sharing examples of their own pets doing the same things.

“When will you invite me to dine with the family, Jay? You say I’m a good dog, but you relegate me to the floor. The floor, Jay,” comments an individual sharing what Raleigh probably thinks. “And not just any chair, either. She knows her own worth,” posts another.

Here are some other pets who also know their worth:

Several others stated the obvious with comments like, “Jay, for the love of dog give her a plate of food”. So, of course, he had to oblige.

Looks like Raleigh proves that being optimistic works. What do you think about this whole thing?