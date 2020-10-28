Orphan rhino refuses to sleep without his blankie. Video may leave you misty-eyed

Children tend to have a favourite toy or blanket that they refuse to sleep without. That also seems to be the case for Apollo, an orphan black rhino rescued a year ago. A video of the baby rhino sleeping with his favourite blanket has tugged at the heartstrings of many. Chances are, the video will leave you misty-eyed too.

Shared on Twitter by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, the clip shows Apollo sleeping peacefully with said blanket - that is actually a mattress - covering his head.

“Orphaned black rhino Apollo might have grown apace since he was first rescued a year ago but his love for his comfort blanket (read mattress), which he hoists over his head like a tent, is just as strong,” explains the caption alongside the video.

Check it out here:

Shared on October 28, the clip has garnered over 8,000 views along with more than 1,300 likes. Netizens didn’t hold back while showering their love for the adorable rhino in the form of heart emojis and comments. Many wished Apollo good health and many happy days ahead.

