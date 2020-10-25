Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Oscar-winning movie Parasite-themed pregnancy announcement wows people

Oscar-winning movie Parasite-themed pregnancy announcement wows people

A Redditor took to the platform to share the image with the caption, “My wife and I announced today!”

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 20:20 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The post, till now, has received over 1.6 lakh views. (Reddit/@notdagreatbrain)

The movie Parasite by South Korean film director Bong Joon-ho created quite a stir across the world and ended up receiving four Oscars. The name of the film has again become a source of chatter but due to a reason a novel, and rather unimaginable, reason. It is a pregnancy announcement.

A Redditor took to the platform to share an image with the caption, “My wife and I announced today!”. The poster of Parasite inspires the image. What’s interesting is that the longer you look at the image, the more details you notice. Take a look at the post to see if you feel the same too.

My wife and I announced today! from r/funny

Since being shared a day ago, the post has gathered nearly 1.6 lakh upvotes – and the numbers are only increasing. People had a lot to say about this unusually pregnancy announcement image.

“What a fantastic reference to be able to pull off! Hahaha,” praised a Redditor. To which, the original poster replied, “Thanks! It’s a composite and wrangling the dog was actually the most difficult part!”

“Is this movie as amazing as everyone says? Also, you did an amazing job recreating that! Thanks for posting the reference. It looks awesome, and congratulations on the news!” lauded another. “I legit thought this was an ad for a new parasite movie until I saw the subreddit,” said a third.

What do you think of the post?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Our Hindutva is not clanging utensils’: Uddhav Thackeray’s Dussehra speech
Oct 25, 2020 20:06 IST
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das tests positive for Covid-19
Oct 25, 2020 19:11 IST
IPL 2020, RR vs MI Live: Kishan, Suryakumar take charge after de Kock falls
Oct 25, 2020 20:18 IST
Nitish Kumar will be behind bars if LJP comes to power: Chirag Paswan
Oct 25, 2020 18:22 IST

latest news

Oscar-winning movie Parasite-themed pregnancy announcement wows people
Oct 25, 2020 20:20 IST
PM Modi greets Ramkalawan on his historic win in Seychelles prez polls
Oct 25, 2020 20:11 IST
‘There should be a debate on Uniform Civil Code’: Dattatreya Hosabale
Oct 25, 2020 20:11 IST
GST officials arrest 1 person for trading in fake invoice, generating ITC worth Rs 52.19 crore 
Oct 25, 2020 20:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.