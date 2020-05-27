Sections
Home / It's Viral / Ostrich photobombs politician’s serious speech, he reacts with The Simpsons prediction meme. It’s gold

Ostrich photobombs politician’s serious speech, he reacts with The Simpsons prediction meme. It’s gold

The video of the ostrich and the politician has now sparked a laugher fest online.

Updated: May 27, 2020 12:53 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the ostrich peeking from behind the politician. (Facebook/Miguel Ángel Revilla)

A video of an unusual spectator during a speech by Miguel Angel Revilla, the President of Cantabria in northern Spain, is now going crazy viral online. The video shows an ostrich peeking from behind the politician who goes on with his speech oblivious to the bird’s presence. This curious lingering of the bird has now sparked a laughter fest on the Internet. However, what’s even funnier is the politician’s reaction to the whole thing. He shared a post on how this incident was already ‘predicted’ in the popular sitcom The Simpsons.

In the video, Revilla speaks about reopening parks A PARK OR ALL PARKS? and it being a step towards restoring the economy. Behind him stands the bird looking curious. The whole scene has left people laughing out loud. There’s a chance that you’ll react the same way too.

As a cherry on top of this funny situation, the minister shared something that will make you laugh out loud. Taking to Facebook, Revilla shared a collage of two scenes, one from his video and another from the TV show The Simpsons:



What was the bird thinking? Maybe it was trying to understand the ongoing economic discussion or it just wanted to gain its five minutes of TV fame. Whatever the reason may have been, one thing is certain, there are many who will see this video on loop just to get those few extra giggles.



Also Read | Dog riding pillion ‘photobombs’ BBC show, video leaves people in splits

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kylian Mbappe praises Klopp amid Liverpool transfer interest
May 27, 2020 13:33 IST
There will be a Covid-19 vaccine by next year: Global health expert to Rahul Gandhi
May 27, 2020 13:32 IST
Cyclone Amphan: Drinking water, electricity restored in most parts of Kolkata
May 27, 2020 13:32 IST
Maharashtra SSC students to get their average score for cancelled Geography paper
May 27, 2020 13:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.