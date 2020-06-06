Sections
Other cats give headbutt but not feline star Kitzia, she does this. Watch

The video shows Kitzia’s human leaning in to give her a headbutt, but she reciprocates the gesture in an unexpected way.

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 14:50 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the cat Kitzia with her human. (Instagram/@grumpy_kitzia)

Have you ever had a cat jump straight into your lap just to headbutt you? Even if not, chances are you have seen videos of cats booping their tiny heads against their humans. You don’t need to be a cat expert to know that this is the way the felines show affection. This cat Kitzia, however, is a league apart and doesn’t follow the usual behavioural norm.

Shared on the cat’s Instagram account named @grumpy_kitzia, that too a verified one, the video captures a simple moment between the feline and her human. It’s the moment when her human leans in to give her a headbutt and this is how she reciprocates the gesture:

Yes, by using her butt for buttbutt… err… headbutt!



With over 17,000 views, people had lots to say about the video.



Narrating their own experience an Instagram user wrote, “My cat Cleo does this. But she does a head bop also. And slowly a beard grab with her paw.” “Butt cuddles,” excitedly wrote another. “She has a strong personality,” said a third while praising the cat.

One Instagram user, trying to guess Kitzia’s perspective, wrote that she’s saying a cat version of a popular phrase, “”Talk to the butt.” Expressing a similar notion, another user of the photo and video sharing platform wrote, “Kitzia: Butt > Head.”

What do you think of Kitzia the Queen?

Other cats give headbutt but not feline star Kitzia, she does this. Watch
