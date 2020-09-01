‘Our world needs more love, less hate’: How Buddy Gator is spreading happiness one post at a time

Happiness can come in any form and today it’s Buddy Gator who is here with his friends to wash away your blues. Who you ask? He is an adorable comic character alligator created by artist Chow Hon Lam who is spreading smiles among people, one Instagram post at a time.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Lam said that he conceived the idea and started creating the Buddy Gator comics after the outbreak of the pandemic. “I think most people are having a hard time now. I’m trying to spread positive vibes through Buddy Gator, hopefully (I) can bring some smiles to people’s faces through this comic, and heal people’s feelings in this hard time,” he added.

When asked why Gator, he shared a very interesting reason. “Gator sometimes gives us a scary impression: long mouth, sharp teeth. But I think alligators can be warm and sweet too,” he said. Lam then added that he also hopes Buddy Gator becomes a reminder for everyone to not judge a book by its cover.

What is even more interesting is that the lovely gator is not the only one who is spreading happiness all around. Besides the main character, there are also others like Giant Rabbit, Sloths, or Baby Ninja Turtles who often make appearances in the comic. Lam said that these animals are “like a group of cute family characters” and he has plans of creating more of them in the near future.

The comics Lam shares on his social media are adorable and wholesome. Lam told Hindustan Times that he wants to spread the message of love through Buddy Gator comics. “We always have someone like Buddy Gator around us, or we are the Buddy Gator to someone. Our world needs more love, less hate,” he added.

Here are some more Insta posts for you to enjoy:

What do you think of the adorable gator and his buddies?