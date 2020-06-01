Over 200 pound alligator named Darth Gator being carried to a tank will make you gasp. Watch

These posts about Darth Gator the alligator make for some seriously interesting viewing. (TikTok/@jayprehistoricpets)

If the idea of an alligator named Darth Gator has you amused, wait till you see this video of it being moved into a tank. By now you’ve probably gone all ‘aww’ over videos of big dogs who think they’re little puppies and love to sit in their hoomans’ laps. Well, they need to move over and make space for this giant alligator who thinks he’s a pup. Or so his human will have you believe.

These recent posts about Darth Gator the alligator make for some seriously interesting viewing. This video on TikTok by reptile lover Jay Brewer will make your eyes pop - cartoon show style.

Brewer runs Prehistoric Pets, a pet store in Fountain Valley, California which specializes in exotic pets, such as snakes, lizards, and tortoises. He runs several different social media accounts which are flooded with some scary and other extremely interesting posts.

His recent posts about Darth Gator fit the bill perfectly. On TikTok, Brewer has shared a video of him grooving to ‘Interior Crocodile Alligator’ by Chip Tha Ripper while carrying Darth Gator over to a tank. “Bam Putting Darth Gator away to the beat with his 20 in wide belly,” he captioned the video on TikTok. In case you’re wondering, Darth Gator is 10-years-old and weighs over 200 pounds.

If this video leaves you shook, we wouldn’t be surprised.

Another post about Darth Gator on Instagram has also got people all excited. Brewer’s caption may have something to do with it. “Meet my stay at home dog Darth Gator,” he says.

Both the posts have collected a ton of traction from netizens. While the video has collected over 3.4 million views in less than a day, the picture has received more than 24,000 likes in three days. A flood of comments show how intrigued people are by the gator.

“Woah! I’ve never seen that kind of dog before!” posted an individual on Instagram. To this, the handle replied, “He has really weird fur.” Oh, so that’s what sets him apart.

“Did he ever try to bite or eat you,” asked another. “Sometimes haha. He’s pretty tame by now though,” came the reply.

“Nope nope nope,” read a comment on TikTok. “That’s awesome that he can carry him and the alligator is like ‘yeah, I go with it lol saves form walking’,” wrote another commenter. “I can’t even hold my cat like that,” posted yet another.

What do you think Jay Brewer and Darth Gator the alligator?

Also Read | Feline proves that there is only space for one Shahenshah in this household