Sections
Home / It's Viral / Over 8-foot-long alligator with missing limbs turns up at family’s doorstep, refuses to leave

Over 8-foot-long alligator with missing limbs turns up at family’s doorstep, refuses to leave

The gator caused quite the scene in the neighbourhood.

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 13:57 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The alligator blocking the door of the house. (Facebook/Croc Encounters )

We all know those guests who turn up at our homes uninvited. Some refuse to leave and even leave a huge mess behind them when they finally do. This alligator, that turned up at a Florida family’s home, is just like those guests, except way scarier.

A post shared on the Croc Encounters Facebook page details what happened when this huge 8 foot 9 inch alligator decided to sit in front of the home. The family tried to shoo the alligator away but it refused to budge prompting them to call in the pros at the job.

The gator caused quite the scene in the neighbourhood as many came to get a glimpse of the large reptile. “The residents even posted a sign that read ‘Delivery Stop! Leave Packages here! ALLIGATOR at front door! (seriously)’,” explains the post.

The team thankfully managed to remove the gator from the spot safely. “He was not too happy to be evicted from his comfortable, shady spot as he smashed everything in sight upon exiting,” the post says further.



“This guy is missing two limbs probably as a result of getting in a fight with another alligator but that did not stop him from getting around,” details the post, adding that it will stay at facility.

Pictures shared along with the post show the incident. Take a look:

Shared on June 30, the post has collected nearly 100 shares and tons of comments.

“Thank you for capturing him and giving him a new home,” writes an individual. “Big one!” posts another.

“Poor guy. There must be a pretty big alligator in the lake that’s beating up these guys!” shares a third.

How do you think you would react if you find a giant alligator at your front door?

Also Read | Can you identify the dangerous animal from this zoomed in image?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Manohar should assess damage he did to Indian cricket: Former BCCI secy Shah
Jul 02, 2020 14:23 IST
Neena Gupta says she learnt sign language during lockdown, watch
Jul 02, 2020 14:21 IST
It saves lives and is a style statement too. Can you solve this riddle?
Jul 02, 2020 14:20 IST
Myanmar calls out China for arming terror groups, asks world to help
Jul 02, 2020 14:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.