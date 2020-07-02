Over 8-foot-long alligator with missing limbs turns up at family’s doorstep, refuses to leave

We all know those guests who turn up at our homes uninvited. Some refuse to leave and even leave a huge mess behind them when they finally do. This alligator, that turned up at a Florida family’s home, is just like those guests, except way scarier.

A post shared on the Croc Encounters Facebook page details what happened when this huge 8 foot 9 inch alligator decided to sit in front of the home. The family tried to shoo the alligator away but it refused to budge prompting them to call in the pros at the job.

The gator caused quite the scene in the neighbourhood as many came to get a glimpse of the large reptile. “The residents even posted a sign that read ‘Delivery Stop! Leave Packages here! ALLIGATOR at front door! (seriously)’,” explains the post.

The team thankfully managed to remove the gator from the spot safely. “He was not too happy to be evicted from his comfortable, shady spot as he smashed everything in sight upon exiting,” the post says further.

“This guy is missing two limbs probably as a result of getting in a fight with another alligator but that did not stop him from getting around,” details the post, adding that it will stay at facility.

Pictures shared along with the post show the incident. Take a look:

Shared on June 30, the post has collected nearly 100 shares and tons of comments.

“Thank you for capturing him and giving him a new home,” writes an individual. “Big one!” posts another.

“Poor guy. There must be a pretty big alligator in the lake that’s beating up these guys!” shares a third.

How do you think you would react if you find a giant alligator at your front door?

