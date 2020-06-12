Sections
Overly offensive or superbly scrumptious, where do you stand on this gulab jamun tweet?

Is this the best or worst video of gulab jamun you’ve ever seen?

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 21:42 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Do you love gulab jamun? How do you feel about this? (Twitter/@lemmeurz)

A beloved sweet treat has caused a bitter battle on Twitter. And anyone who loves this dessert will choose a side in this debate. We’re talking about the wholesome soul food gulab jamun. A video of this special mithai being served on a plate has prompted many an emotion and sparked a ton of reactions.

A tweet simply asks people if they’ve seen something more beautiful than this. The ‘this’ implies to a short clip of someone placing one gulab jamun from a plate of many and using two forks to break it open.

Now, the comments section of the post has exploded with reactions. From people loving the look of those gulab jamuns to those who are offended by the tweet, here are all the reactions to this tweet.

“I don’t think anything more beautiful than this even exists,” says an individual. “There is nothing more beautiful than this,” posts another. “OMG. I am drooling,’ comments a third.



Others don’t quite agree…

Do you choose chai or do you gulab jamun?

Or this decadent dessert?

For some, it’s not the dish per say, it’s the way it’s being eaten that’s a problem

This is what should be done

Here’s a how-to video if you please

OK, the sheera has to be just right

Where do you stand in this debate?

