Sections
Home / It's Viral / Owl dangles from street light after getting caught in kite string, rescued

Owl dangles from street light after getting caught in kite string, rescued

This is one of such posts which may leave you with a smile on your face.

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 19:06 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the rescue owl. (Facebook/Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department)

Tales of animals being rescued from risky situations make for some of the happiest content on the Internet. This story shared on Facebook by both the Pleasanton Police Department and Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department is one such amazing tale.

The Police department took to Facebook to share how the watchful eyes of the residents of a neighbourhood helped in saving the life of an owl.

“It takes is teamwork... We appreciate our residents for keeping a watchful eye on their neighborhood! This morning, they spotted an owl dangling from the street light with a kite line caught around its wing. Our friends from Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department rescued the poor guy, and now, our animal services officer is giving it a ride to Lindsay Wildlife Experience for a checkup,” they wrote. The post also mentioned that an officer named Rich Trovao captured the images shared along with it.

The fire department also detailed the same story. Their post is complete with two images.



Take a look at the posts:

People shared all sorts of replies in the comments sections of both the posts. They were all too elated to hear the rescue story and also thanked the officials involved.

“Nice to read nice things like this. Thank you!” wrote a Facebook user. “What a beautiful story and the owl is gorgeous!” expressed another and it indeed is. “Hoot! Hoot! Er... Woot! Woot! Great job!” wittily praised a third.

What do you think of the rescue story?

Also Read | Paramedics come across skunk with cup stuck on its head, save the animal. Watch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Happy birthday Saif Ali Khan: 10 best pics with Sara, Ibrahim and Taimur
Aug 15, 2020 20:03 IST
Witerati: Of Parottas, Pizzas & Presidential ‘running mates’
Aug 15, 2020 19:57 IST
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket
Aug 15, 2020 20:05 IST
Jaishankar thanks Israel, Russia, Bhutan, other countries for I-Day wishes
Aug 15, 2020 19:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.