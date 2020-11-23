Owl tangled in backyard soccer net rescued by cops. Watch

The Internet has received a new addition in the animal rescue videos section and the rescued one may just leave a big smile on your face. Shared on Facebook and Twitter by Massachusetts Environmental Police, the post may usher much happiness in your day.

The clip shared on Facebook gives a glimpse of the release of the rescued creature- a great horned owl. “Earlier today, a Massachusetts Environmental Police Officer assisted in the release of a great horned owl that was found tangled in a residential backyard soccer net in Mattapoisett,” reads the caption alongside the video.

“The owl was successfully removed from the net by Mattapoisett Animal Control and then transported to Mattapoisett Animal Hospital where, after examination and observation, it was determined to be safe for release,” it informs too.

A police officer can be seen releasing the owl from a cage to the wild and if you watch carefully, you can see the owl flying away as it is joined by its friend in the end. The department also shared a picture of the owl in the comments section of the post. Be prepared to get your heart melted after taking a look at those big owl eyes.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on November 20, the clip has garnered over 3,600 views along with many reactions. People didn’t hold back while lauding the department for rescuing the owl.

“Great to see! Thank you for all you do,” wrote a Facebook user. “Awesome,” commented another.

What are your thoughts on this rescue?