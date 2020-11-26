Sections
Panda toys replace human customers at Frankfurt restaurant

Panda toys replace human customers at Frankfurt restaurant

Guiseppe Fichera, manager of restaurant Pino said they are ‘Panda-Mic pandas.’

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 00:37 IST

By Reuters | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta, Frankfurt

The image shows the ‘customers’ at the eatery. (Instagram/@pino.frankfurt)

The owner of a Frankfurt restaurant is staging a protest against the coronavirus lockdown in Germany by filling his tables with a hundred stuffed toy pandas, in a play on the word “pandemic”.

German officials are expected on Wednesday to agree to extend until December 20 a “lockdown light” they imposed on November 2 that means bars, restaurants and entertainment venues must stay closed, while shops and schools can remain open.

“We wanted to put some life back into our restaurant,” said Guiseppe Fichera, manager of restaurant Pino. “They are Panda-Mic pandas.”

The pandas are seated at the restaurant’s tables and propped up at the bar, some with bottles of Corona beer.

“It is a silent protest. An offer to our guests,” Fichera said, adding he would keep the lights on all day and night as long as the lockdown lasts so passersby can enjoy the display.

The German government has said it will extend financial aid for firms hit by the restrictions, which, according to sources, could add up to 20 billion euros ($23.81 billion) in December, in addition to an estimated 10-15 billion in November.

