Paralympic medalist Blake Leeper cheers on 2-year-old kid learning to walk with prosthetic leg. Watch

A video of the wholesome interaction has now left people emotional.

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 10:18 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the two-year-old kid with Blake Leeper. (Instagram/@cottsabolichprosthetics)

An incredibly special moment between a toddler and Paralympic medalist Blake Leeper has now tugged at the heartstrings of many. It’s about how Leeper encouraged and cheered on two-year-old old KJ Dyer learning to walk with his prosthetic leg.

Several videos of the incident are now being shared on different social media platforms. Scott Sabolich Prosthetics, where both Dyer and Leeper were receiving treatment, also shared a video of the wholesome interaction.

They wrote that along with Dye, Leeper also met other kids and patients to encourage them. The post, besides the video, also has images of the star’s other meetings.

Take a look at the inspiring video:



Since being shared, the post has received several comments from people. The video has left many emotional and they expressed the same while commenting. Many couldn’t stop appreciating Leeper’s gesture.

“What an inspiration,” wrote an Instagram user. “Oh I couldn’t love this more!,” expressed another. “Omg, The baby with the walker is so precious!,” said a third.

The organisation, on a separate post, also shared a video of the little one learning to walk:

What do you think of the videos?

