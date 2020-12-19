Sections
Parents’ note to neighbours on sleep training baby sparks Twitter debate

In the letter addressed to the neighbours, the “Wards” describe how they have begun sleep training their kid.

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 08:36 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a sleeping baby. (Representative image) (Unsplash)

Sleep training a baby is not an easy task, and it can leave the parents exhausted. Alongside, it can also be hard on the next-door-neighbours. Knowing this, parents of a four-month-old baby who were about to start the process wrote a note to the neighbours. A picture of the letter shared on Twitter by one such recipient has now gone viral and sparked a debate among tweeple.

In the letter addressed to the neighbours, the “Wards” describe how they have begun sleep training their kid. “After many sleepless nights thanks to the dreaded 4-month sleep regression we have decided it is time to start the Cry-it-Out method. If you hear the cries please pray for me and know I am also crying and going insane,” reads a portion of the letter.

The note then goes on to explain how they plan to make it up to the neighbours who may feel disturbed by their kid’s crying.

@KittyBeeJr shared it and informed everyone that they’re going to bake cookies for the parents. “Neighbors left this on the door… I’m gonna bake them some cookies,” reads the caption.



Read the entire note here:

Since being shared, the post has gathered over 1.1 million likes till now – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated numerous comments from people.

“What a lovely note. There are some nice, considerate people left in the world,” wrote a Twitter user. “Thoughtful note,” shared another.

However, not everyone was convinced that the parents should try the ‘cry-it-out’ method to sleep-train their kids.

A few, however, shared comments in support of the parents:

What are your thoughts on the tweet?

