Parents send kids for tuitions, cops spot them on the street. Here’s what happened next

The image shows the kid showing a cop the way to his teacher’s house. (Twitter/@GautamTrivedi)

It’s hard not to be won over by the naivete of kids. And this kid in Punjab leading policemen to the home of his tuition teacher where he was sent for classes amid the lockdown is a case in point.

A video posted on Twitter shows a part of the incident and has since gone viral. “Kids were sent for tuition by parents so the kids reported against their parents and teachers to the police,” wrote Twitter user Gautam Trivedi while sharing the video.

A longer video, however, shows that the boy was spotted out on the street with another child and their uncle while returning from the class. Upon questioning, the boy told them about the tuitions and led the officers to the teacher’s house.

The video posted on Twitter shows the boy walking along with the police officer to the tutor’s house. Once there, the kid knocks on the door asking his teacher to open the door. When she comes out, the cop asks her who gave her permission to conduct tuition classes. The boy adds that three more kids come to tutor’s home for classes for weeks now.

The policeman goes on to remind them that schools and colleges are closed for a reason and this shouldn’t be taken lightly.

Watch the video below:

Posted on April 29, the video has collected over four lakh views, some 17,000 likes and more than 6,000 retweets - and still counting. The video has collected a ton of reactions.

“You can learn many things from children. Hope the child’s parents learnt a lesson,” says a Twitter user. “Never underestimate the power of little ones,” jokes another.

