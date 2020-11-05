Parrot calls out owner’s name, saves him from house fire in Australia

In today’s edition of why-pets-are-great, we have the story of a brave bird that saved its human from a house fire. Turns out, the pet parrot named Eric sounded alarm about the fire even before the smoke detectors and helped in saving its human’s life. The incident took place in Queensland, Australia.

“I heard a bang and Eric — my parrot — he started to yell so I woke up and I smelled a bit of smoke,” Anton Nguyen, Eric’s owner, told ABC news. “I grabbed Eric, opened the door and looked to the back of the house and saw some flames. And so I grabbed my bag and took off and bolted downstairs,” he added.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services’ Acting Inspector Cam Thomas told ABC news that the bird squawked “Anton! Anton!”, the name of its human, which alerted him and helped him avert the danger.

“The fire’s pretty much well engulfed the whole premise, with exposures on the left hand side that have needed protecting with some blistering on the exterior,” added Thomas.

The fire department is now investigating the house to find what caused the fire.