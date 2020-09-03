Parrot sings Beyonce’s song, video leaves people amazed. Watch

A parrot from the Lincolnshire Wildlife Park, UK has captured the attention of netizens with its amazing singing skills. Shared on Facebook, the clip featuring Chico the parrot may make you want to sing along with too.

Posted on the park’s official Facebook page, the clip shows Chico singing the hit song “If I Were A Boy” by Beyonce. The parrot’s perfect pitch and its way of singing make the video an enjoyable watch.

Take a look at the clip and prepare to get amazed:

Posted on August 29, the clip has garnered over 53,000 views and more than 750 reactions. While Chico’s singing has left some gushing, many poured in their song requests for the talented parrot.

Here’s how people reacted:

“Amazing! I want to visit Chico,” said a Facebook user. “I love Chico, will he sing my requested song?” asked another. “The world needs to hear more of Chico’s songs,” expressed a third.

If you’re also longing for more of this talented parrot’s performances, the staff of the park has created an Instagram account for Chico. You can check out his songs here too.

What do you think of Chico’s performance?