Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Parts of South America set to experience total solar eclipse today, NASA shares post

Parts of South America set to experience total solar eclipse today, NASA shares post

If you are a space enthusiast and planning to catch the event, then you may find this post helpful.

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 16:38 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New DElhi

The image shows a total solar eclipse. (NASA)

Pictures and videos of a full solar eclipse can easily amaze one. This particular celestial event has fuelled the curiosity of humankind for a long time and is an incredible phenomenon to observe. NASA has shared a post to inform tweeple about the recurrence of this phenomenon on December 14, Monday, in some parts of South America. If you are a space enthusiast and planning to catch the event, then you may find this post helpful. Even if you’re not, the information shared in the post may still educate and fascinate you, nonetheless.

“A total solar eclipse will pass over Chile and Argentina on Dec. 14 — meaning that the Moon will line up just right between the Sun and Earth, casting its shadow on Earth’s surface,” explains the caption simply.

Take a look at the post by NASA:



The share has garnered over 7,100 likes and enthusiastic comments from netizens. People expressed their eagerness to witness the celestial phenomenon.



Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has also shared about the event. “Total Solar Eclipse Monday. The Moon’s fast-moving shadow makes landfall in Chile, just south of Santiago, then crosses Argentina,” informs the caption by Tyson.

You can read more about how and where you can watch the eclipse by checking out this blog.

What do you think of this special event? Are you eager to experience it too?

Also Read | Last solar eclipse of 2020 to occur today, will not be visible in India

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

More farmers extend support to farm laws, say they welcome them
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
German expert denies saying Covid origin not in Wuhan as China passes buck
by Sutirtho Patranobis , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
‘High levels of preparation underway on land, sea and air,’ says CDS Rawat
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
LIVE | ‘Want discussions to be held clause by clause,’ says Agri min Tomar
by hindustantimes.com

latest news

Russia had nothing to do with suspected US treasury email snooping, says Kremlin
by Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
‘Our attitude wasn’t bad,’ Carey responds to Allan Border’s remarks
by hindustantimes.com
IIM Ahmedabad Endowment Fund appoints Chhavi Moodgal as CEO
by PTI | Posted by Nilesh Mathur
Japan picks kanji character that promotes social distancing to define 2020
by Reuters | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.