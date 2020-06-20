Sections
Home / It's Viral / Passengers practice social distancing at CSMT railway station in Mumbai, Central Railways tweets video of new norm

Passengers practice social distancing at CSMT railway station in Mumbai, Central Railways tweets video of new norm

“Social Distancing. The new norm being followed by the #corona warriors while exiting CSMT today,” Central Railways tweeted.

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 12:24 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the passengers walking out of the station. (Twitter/@Central_Railway)

After almost two months of lockdown, Unlock 1.0 came into force. With the relaxation, Mumbai, like all the other places in India, is slowly getting back on its feet. Limited local train services have also resumed but only for the essential workers and they need to follow several precautionary measures while travelling, including social distancing. Central Railways have shared one such video of the passengers exiting CSMT railway station maintaining the new norms of travelling.

“Social Distancing. The new norm being followed by the #corona warriors while exiting CSMT today. Thanks to the passengers. Together we can fight #COVID19,” reads the post’s caption.

In the video, people are seen walking behind each other while maintaining proper distance. All of them have their faces covered and some are also seen wearing gloves.



Since being shared a day ago, the video has already gathered close to 5,000 views – and counting. People had several things to say about the video, as well as, the new norm of social distancing. There were also some who lauded the people for making a disciplined exit.



“Kudos to authorities and of course to the people who are following the norms,” wrote a Twitter user. “This is so great,” expressed another. “Nice,” wrote a third.

This, however, is not the only video of social distancing that Central Railways shared. Two days ago, they tweeted another clip which shows people standing at a distance inside the circles drawn on the station’s floor.

What do you think of the videos?

Also Read | Central Railways shout out for motorwoman running Mumbai local

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain administered plasma therapy, health condition stable
Jun 20, 2020 13:40 IST
Android 11 public beta comes to more phones
Jun 20, 2020 13:35 IST
WhatsApp glitch that hid ‘Last seen’, ‘Online’ status fixed
Jun 20, 2020 13:38 IST
Pune’s Covid-19 tally crosses 14,000-mark with 542 cases in last 24 hours
Jun 20, 2020 13:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.