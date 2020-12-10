Pastry chef creates detailed sculpture of elephant entirely from chocolate. Watch

After marvellous creations entirely made of chocolate, like a gorilla and a telescope, pastry chef Amaury Guichon is back with another stunning sculpture. This time its an elephant. A video shared on Facebook by Guichon gives the details of the creation process. You may find it hard to hold back your ‘wows’ after watching this clip.

The video starts with Guichon sculpting different parts of the elephant as well as the base from chocolate. Using several moulds and tools, he goes on to give a perfect shape to the animal. The clip ends with some minute details like leaves and grass added to the base.

“Another great week teaching at Pastry Academy to create this gigantic 200LB Chocolate Elephant,” informs the caption.

Take a look at the making process and prepare to be amazed:

Shared on December 7, the clip has garnered over 72,000 reactions along with more than 4,700 comments. Netizens couldn’t stop praising the creation and dropped heart emojis to show their liking for the clip. Many had several questions for the chef as well.

“I really like this one! I love elephants and those leaves are so pretty. Bravo,” wrote a Facebook user. “You are truly a chocolate artiste! I enjoy watching your videos,” commented another. “Beautiful! But really curious to know how much time it took to build this,” asked a third.

“The leaves are so pretty. Can you please do Santa Claus sculpture for Christmas?” requested a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this creation?