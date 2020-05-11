Peacock turns up as unexpected guest at this woman’s house. Watch

Unexpected guests usually make people uncomfortable. And these days, any guest turning up at your house may in fact be both unwanted and quite a surprise. However, when the guest is this adorable, who can really mind? A woman shared a video of this guest and it’s since left people amazed. The clip shows a beautiful peacock sitting in her balcony. A sight for sore eyes, definitely.

Twitter user Gunjan Mehta shared the footage of the beautiful bird inquisitively peering through a window in her balcony. Now was the peacock simply marvelling at his own reflection or peeking inside to see who could let him in, we’re not sure. But the video itself makes for a lovely watch.

“What do you do when you have such ‘unwanted guests’?” Mehta posted, later adding a correction saying she meant, “unexpected guests”. Her video, since being shared on May 10, has collected nearly 2,000 likes and more than 300 retweets - and very much counting.

The comments section of the tweet is filled with wonderful reactions. While some have expressed surprise, a few others have shared suggestions for the Twitter user.

“I offer tea and then we talk,” posts Indian Forest Service Officer Parveen Kaswan. “My first reaction was to Google what peacocks eat,” adds another.

“This is so cute! BTW it’s those reflector windows. Birds constantly come and knock on mine too,” posts a third, to which Mehta replies saying, “you don’t need an alarm clock”. With a wake up call like this, who could wake up grumpy for that morning Zoom call for work?

“‘Swagat nahi karoge hamara’ is what the peacock is saying. Just welcome it,” jokes an individual. We can’t help but imagine Swag Se Swagat playing in the background.

“Luckiest one to have such a beautiful guest,” reads yet another comment not unlike many others who are sharing similar reactions.

So how would you react if a peacock turned up at your house?

Also Read | Peacock displays impressive plumage, dances around in Mumbai. Watch