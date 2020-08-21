Penguin chicks go for their first swim, video makes people smile. Watch

Over the past few months, videos of penguins at the Shedd Aquarium have been a source of happiness to many on social media. From taking the penguins on a field trip around the Chicago facility to introducing them to beluga whales, videos of penguins and their little expeditions have made many smile. Now, the aquarium has shared another video which will evoke a similar reaction in you.

Shared a day back, on August 20, on Facebook and Twitter, the video shows adorable little penguin chicks swimming in water for the first time.

“The four penguin chicks are ready to make a splash—they went on their first swim!” says the caption shared on Facebook. “Learning how to swim is a huge milestone for these Magellanic penguin chicks. Once they are fully comfortable in the water, they will lose those fluffy chick feathers and join the rest of the penguin colony!” it says further.

Take a look at the penguins make a splash as the caption says in the video below:

Since being shared, the video has collected over 6,400 reactions on Facebook and another 3,000 likes on Twitter. People have shared a ton of comments on the adorable babies.

“I have absolutely loved seeing your videos. There is no way you can watch these guys and not laugh,” posted a Facebook user. “So adorable! Makes me so happy to see the penguins,” shared another. “They learn fast! That one sort of belly-flopping into the water made me laugh,” added a third.

On Twitter too, people couldn’t hold back their joy while watching these chicks.

“Absolutely adorable! Thank-you for the silly, stupid smile on my face!” wrote a Twitter user.

What do you think about the video?

