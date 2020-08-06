Sections
Penguins go on an adventure to explore aquarium’s gift shop. Guess what they found?

Though just 37 seconds long, you may end up spending more time as this is the sort of video which begs to be seen on a loop.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 08:54 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the two penguins wandering around. (Twitter/@shedd_aquarium)

Two residents of Shedd Aquarium, Izzy and Carmen, recently took a field trip to the place’s gift shop and now a video of the duo wandering around is making people smile. Just wait till you see the video and chances are you’ll join the other viewers too.

Shared on their official Twitter account, the video is just 37 seconds long. However, you may end up spending more time as this is the sort of video which begs to be seen on a loop.

“The penguins explore the gift shop! Penguins Izzy and Carmen took a field trip to Shedd’s gift shop and found... even more penguins,” reads the caption and the video shows exactly the same.



Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 42,000 views – and counting. It has also amassed over 4,100 likes and close to 900 retweets.



In an update, they shared another video with advice that it should be watched by keeping the volume up. And you must heed this advice - it’ll be worth it when you watch the video:

From saying how cute they look to trying to guess their perspectives, people had a lot to say. Check out how people reacted:

“We love your penguins so much! Thank you for being a happy spot in our day,” wrote a Twitter user and many expressed the same notion.

What do you think of the video?

