Penguins turn art connoisseurs, visit museum for a creative adventure. Watch

In today’s edition of animals-at-unexpected-places, we present to you the adventures of a penguin trio. The penguins, who are inhabitants of Kansas City Zoo in Missouri, recently took a very special trip to a place which, up until a few months ago, may have been an unimaginable location for the birds to visit. Turns out, the aquatic birds went to the nearby Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. It’s not just their visit which has piqued people’s attention but a video which shows the birds wandering around while ‘admiring’ the artworks has left them surprised.

The Zoo took to YouTube to share the video of this little trip and it’s absolutely adorable, to say the least.

“While we’ve been closed, we’ve still been actively caring for our animals, including adding enrichment experiences to stimulate their minds. Our friends at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art invited our Humboldt penguins for a morning of fine art and culture,” they wrote.

This is not the first video which shows penguins exploring different parts of the human world. For instance, a video, which created a stir a few days ago, shows three penguins wandering around on a quiet Cape Town street.

Another video of a bird visiting a zoo to meet the primates also surprised people. The video was shared on Facebook by the San Diego zoo and there’s a chance that the cuteness of the whole affair will make you go ‘aww’.

What do you think of the birds ‘admiring’ the artworks?