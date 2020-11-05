Kathy Boockvar, Pennsylvania election chief has the ‘most’ stressful job right now. Here’s why

Kathy Boockvar is the Secretary of the commonwealth who is in charge of overseeing elections in the state of Pennsylvania. (Twitter/@KathyBoockvar)

US Election 2020 counting is still underway and the world is eagerly waiting to see if Donald Trump enters his second term or Joe Biden becomes President for the first time.

In this tight competition, the possible paths to victory are open for both the candidates, Donald Trump and Joe Biden. And that depends on the states where the counting is still going on, Pennsylvania being one of them. In fact, it can play a decisive role in determining who the next President of the United States of America will be.

It goes without saying that the longer the counting continues, more pressure would mount on those involved in it, especially on Kathy Boockvar, the Secretary of the commonwealth who is in charge of overseeing elections in the state of Pennsylvania.

Boockvar is already facing lots of challenges, handling a pandemic-safe election is one among them. While talking to The Morning Call she also acknowledged the same and added that at the moment there are several challenges she faces.

“It’s going to take longer to count,” Boockvar said to The Morning call. “Does that make it less secure, make it less reliable? No. It’s not. It takes more time. It’s a very different analysis than the issues they had in Florida back in the day.”

Boockvar is 52 years old and lives in Washington Crossing, reports the Morning call. For most of her career, she has worked as an attorney. As a lawyer, she helped clients who belonged from low-income groups, with civil rights, employment and other issues.