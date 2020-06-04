People absolutely relate to kid’s reaction to mom’s offer to go to an eatery. You may too

Kids, at times without even trying, have a way to make people laugh out loud. Just like this video which captures a kid’s reaction to his mother’s offer of going to an eatery.

Shared on Twitter, the video has now tickled people’s funny bone. Chances are it’ll make you giggle too.

The video shows the tiny tot in a baby car seat staring outside as his mom asks something. She says, “Are you excited for Chuck E. Cheese [a popular eatery chain in America]?”. At first the kid doesn’t respond to the question. However, when asked again, this is how the little one reacts:

Though it’s not known when or where the video was captured, the expression of the kid has now left people with thoughts. Some could even relate to the reaction.

With over 3.1 lakh likes and close to 19,000 likes, the video has prompted all sorts of comments from people.

“He has set aside the distractions of his youth. He ponders the great mysteries of life at this point,” jokingly wrote a Twitter user. “That NO scared me. Did not expect with such an expression and face. There’s an adult ghost in this baby,” wrote another. “There is a grown man in there, just look at his eyes,” wrote a third while expressing the same notion.

“Ma’am he has a budget meeting at 3 o’clock, he does not have time for Chuck e cheese,” wittily expressed a fourth.” “I can so relate to the expression, he’s done!” wrote a fifth.

Some also used GIFs and memes to express themselves:

Did you relate to the video too?