Sections
Home / It's Viral / People absolutely relate to kid’s reaction to mom’s offer to go to an eatery. You may too

People absolutely relate to kid’s reaction to mom’s offer to go to an eatery. You may too

With over 3.1 lakh likes and close to 19,000 likes, the video has prompted all sorts of comments from people.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 13:40 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the kid in question. (Screengrab)

Kids, at times without even trying, have a way to make people laugh out loud. Just like this video which captures a kid’s reaction to his mother’s offer of going to an eatery.

Shared on Twitter, the video has now tickled people’s funny bone. Chances are it’ll make you giggle too.

The video shows the tiny tot in a baby car seat staring outside as his mom asks something. She says, “Are you excited for Chuck E. Cheese [a popular eatery chain in America]?”. At first the kid doesn’t respond to the question. However, when asked again, this is how the little one reacts:



Though it’s not known when or where the video was captured, the expression of the kid has now left people with thoughts. Some could even relate to the reaction.



With over 3.1 lakh likes and close to 19,000 likes, the video has prompted all sorts of comments from people.

“He has set aside the distractions of his youth. He ponders the great mysteries of life at this point,” jokingly wrote a Twitter user. “That NO scared me. Did not expect with such an expression and face. There’s an adult ghost in this baby,” wrote another. “There is a grown man in there, just look at his eyes,” wrote a third while expressing the same notion.

“Ma’am he has a budget meeting at 3 o’clock, he does not have time for Chuck e cheese,” wittily expressed a fourth.” “I can so relate to the expression, he’s done!” wrote a fifth.

Some also used GIFs and memes to express themselves:

Did you relate to the video too?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Maggi Pani Puri irks tweeple. ‘Scene from a horror film,’ says Twitter user
Jun 04, 2020 13:55 IST
Mumbai Police thanks their ‘all weather friend’ in an Insta post
Jun 04, 2020 13:55 IST
On Nutan’s 84th birth anniversary, why she remains a luminous star
Jun 04, 2020 13:56 IST
Govt launches TULIP internship portal for graduates, engineers
Jun 04, 2020 13:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.