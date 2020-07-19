Sections
People call this rabbit eating leaves the cutest looking bunny ever. Do you agree?

People call this rabbit eating leaves the cutest looking bunny ever. Do you agree?

‘Silly little bun bun’, is what you also may think after watching this clip.

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 08:53 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Since being posted, the clip has gathered close to 60,000 upvotes. (Reddit)

A simple video of a bunny eating leaves is making people go “aww” and “wow”. The reason is the bunny captured in the video looks absolutely cute – some may even say that it looks like a live stuffed toy. And now, people can’t stop gushing over this cute-looking creature.

Around 14-second-long, the video of the rabbit is shared on Reddit just a day ago. Since being posted, it has gathered close to 60,000 upvotes and the numbers are quickly increasing. Wondering why it is making people go gaga? Take a look at the video and chances are you’ll end up doing the same:

Just eating a little snacky snack from r/aww

“That’s the most rabbit looking rabbit I’ve ever seen!” wrote a Redditor. Adding some more cuteness, this is what another individual commented, “According to my five year old son, the correct terminology for this video is ‘silly little bun bun’.”

“There it is. The cutest thing I’ll see on reddit today,” wrote a third. “That looks like the definition of a bunny if I’ve ever seen one,” commented a fourth. Expressing the same notion, another wrote, “That’s the cutest thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”



What do you think?

