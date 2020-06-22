People can’t stop gushing over this elephant’s walk. Video is stylish and adorable

Sections
We are not saying this is the classiest walk you’ll ever see but the possibilities are high.

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the elephant walking in a classy way. (Twitter/@susantananda3)

The Internet is flooded with all kinds of elephant videos. From jumbos taking bath to playfully kicking each other to even being derpy, the options are boundless. Now, there is a new inclusion to that list and this video captures the elegant – and very stylish – walk of an elephant. We are not saying this is the classiest walk you’ll ever see but the possibilities are high.

Shared by IFS Susanta Nanda, the video is simple yet captures something amazing. “Either the cat walk is overrated or the elephantine gait is underrated,” Nanda wrote and we do agree with the caption.

Take a look to judge yourself if this isn’t the most stylish walk you’ve seen:



“Mighty creation of the Almighty,” wrote a Twitter user. “In Sanskrit “gajgaamini” which literally mean she who walk like an elephant is an adjective for a girl,” expressed another and there were several who echoed the same notion. “They don’t call it the mast malang haathi walk for nothing,” tweeted a third.



“Graceful,” simply wrote a Twitter user and we do agree.

What do you think of the elephant’s walk?

