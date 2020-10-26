Sections
People can’t stop gushing over this pic of police dog Chico in uniform

“That’s one great looking K-9,” wrote a Facebook user while commenting on the image.

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 17:14 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the police dog named Chico. (Facebook/@OrangeCoSheriff)

Dogs are adorable. Period. Be it their images or videos, content involving canines often makes people go ‘aww’. This image, which shows a police dog named Chico posing for a photoshoot in its uniform, exemplifies that notion. Chances are that seeing this picture, shared on the official Facebook page of Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Florida, will make you smile.

“K-9 Chico posed for his new ID badge today. He even wore a tie for the photo,” reads the post’s caption.

Are you “awwing” already? If so, then know that you’re not alone:

Aww Cute GIF from Aww GIFs

Since being shared a few days ago, the post has received over 9,200 shared and close to 7,000 reactions. It has also amassed tons of much-deserved, appreciative comments. Most couldn’t stop gushing over how cute the K9 looks. There’s a possibility that you may relate to some or all of these comments.

“That’s one great looking K-9. As an x military sentry dog handler, I can say that I would not want to be on the receiving end when he is turned loose,” praised a Facebook user. “Looking sharp officer Chico! So Handsome in your uniform!” shared another. “Zoom in, take a look. He doesn’t even have dog hair on his own clothes. Chico’s got his life together,” said a third.

What do you think of the share?

