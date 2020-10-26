People can’t stop gushing over this pic of police dog Chico in uniform

Dogs are adorable. Period. Be it their images or videos, content involving canines often makes people go ‘aww’. This image, which shows a police dog named Chico posing for a photoshoot in its uniform, exemplifies that notion. Chances are that seeing this picture, shared on the official Facebook page of Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Florida, will make you smile.

“K-9 Chico posed for his new ID badge today. He even wore a tie for the photo,” reads the post’s caption.

Are you “awwing” already? If so, then know that you’re not alone:

Since being shared a few days ago, the post has received over 9,200 shared and close to 7,000 reactions. It has also amassed tons of much-deserved, appreciative comments. Most couldn’t stop gushing over how cute the K9 looks. There’s a possibility that you may relate to some or all of these comments.

“That’s one great looking K-9. As an x military sentry dog handler, I can say that I would not want to be on the receiving end when he is turned loose,” praised a Facebook user. “Looking sharp officer Chico! So Handsome in your uniform!” shared another. “Zoom in, take a look. He doesn’t even have dog hair on his own clothes. Chico’s got his life together,” said a third.

What do you think of the share?

