Sections
Home / It's Viral / People cannot decide what type of ‘turtle’ this is. Can you?

People cannot decide what type of ‘turtle’ this is. Can you?

Shared on Twitter, the video is all kinds of adorable and more.

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 12:08 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the ‘turtle’ in question. (Twitter/Theo Shantonas)

Have you ever come across a video which instantly makes your lips curl up in a smile? If not, then let this video of a new kind of ‘turtle’ be your first. If yes, then you can surely understand what we’re talking about.

Shared on Twitter, the video is all kinds of adorable and more. It won’t be wrong to say that this is one of those cute clips which may act as a pick-me-up for most people.

The video starts with a brown-coloured object kept on what appears to be a lane between two houses. Then the object starts moving towards the camera and it becomes clear that it’s a basket with some animal beneath it. It’s not until the end of the video that the animal is revealed.

“Anyone knows what kind of turtle this is?” shared with this caption, the video is certainly too cute to handle.



Yes, it’s a fluffy black-hued doggo that too with an adorable white collar around its neck. If you think this ball of fur is absolutely delightful, then you’re not alone. Besides liking and retweeting the post, taking a cue from the post’s caption, several people also came up with innovative names for this new kind of ‘turtle’.

“A basket case,” wrote a Twitter user. “That’s the weaveback nipbark turtle isn’t it,” joked another. “Labraturtle,” suggested a third. Someone disagreed with the original poster and wrote that it’s not a turtle but “a tortoise.” Now, that is something to ponder over, don’t you think?

“The fluffiest kind,” shared a Twitter user and we absolutely agree.

What kind of ‘turtle’ do you think it is?

Also Read | Transformation of this ‘Canadian sink seal’ into a fluffy doggie is pawsome

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Governor of Bihar directive to streamline online education, says university and colleges to open only after govt decision
Jul 03, 2020 12:25 IST
Heavy rains cause waterlogging in several places at Mumbai
Jul 03, 2020 12:24 IST
This California cafe serves hundreds of free meals to those in need
Jul 03, 2020 12:19 IST
Your happy 40 or 47? Yuvraj trolls Harbhajan on his birthday
Jul 03, 2020 12:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.