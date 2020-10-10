Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / People demand something else on Twitter’s ‘How it started vs how it’s going’ post

People demand something else on Twitter’s ‘How it started vs how it’s going’ post

What started as a trend for couples to show how far they have come in their relationships in comparison to when they meet, later promoted people to share all sorts of success stories.

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 08:28 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

This trend has prompted a varied number of responses from people. (Twitter/@TwitterComms)

If you have been around the Internet, then you must have seen people sharing all sorts of posts under “How it started vs how it’s going” trend. What started as a trend for couples to show how far they have come in their relationships in comparison to when they meet, later promoted people to share all sorts of success stories. Now, Twitter too has joined the trend with their latest post.

The tech company shared two images. One shows the “retweet” option with “How it started as the caption. The other image, which has “How it’s going” caption, shows the “quote tweet” option that they introduced earlier this year.

Since being shared, the tweet quickly grabbed people’s attention. Till now it has received more than 770 likes.

There were a few who appreciated Twitter’s post. However, most people expressed that they want the tech company to introduce another feature - the edit button. This has been a point of discussion among people for years - tweeple have been asking when Twitter will introduce the edit button, like the other social media platforms.

What would you reply to Twitter’s post? Or do you want to comment about the edit button too?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Active cases in India fall to nearly 13% of total Covid-19 caseload
Oct 10, 2020 08:01 IST
Oct 15 US presidential debate cancelled after Trump snubs virtual invite
Oct 10, 2020 06:47 IST
2 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district
Oct 10, 2020 08:36 IST
NDA’s Cabinet has no non-BJP minister now
Oct 10, 2020 05:05 IST

latest news

360 View: RCB have to get more consistent in all areas
Oct 10, 2020 08:32 IST
Tweeple react to Twitter’s ‘How it started vs how it’s going’ post
Oct 10, 2020 08:28 IST
The economic arguments in favour of the three farm bills: All you need to know
Oct 10, 2020 08:30 IST
Top five countries with highest number of Covid-19 infections
Oct 10, 2020 08:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.