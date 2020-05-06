Sections
People flock outside liquor stores in Nanital braving hailstorm, maintain social distancing

Updated: May 06, 2020 21:05 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Nanital Uttarakhand

Liquor enthusiasts were seen queuing up outside liquor stores at Nanital’s Mall Road. (ANI)

Liquor enthusiasts were seen queuing up outside liquor stores at Nanital’s Mall Road, while maintaining social distancing, on Tuesday amid the national lockdown.

The clip tweeted by ANI showed people maintaining at least a metre’s distance and wearing masks while standing in line. Not more than two persons at a time were attended to at the liquor shops. People were seen standing patiently with umbrellas in the midst of a hailstorm.

Take a look at the video:



According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Uttarakhand has a count of 60 positive coronavirus cases of which, 39 patients have recovered and one patient succumbed to the virus, as of Tuesday.



