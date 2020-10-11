Sections
People form massive queue at Hoskote eatery in Bengaluru for biryani. Watch

After the lockdown restricts were relaxed, ‘Anand Dum Biryani’, has been witnessing hundreds of customers queuing up since early morning to order biryani from their shop.

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 15:22 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Bengaluru

The image shows people waiting in line to get biryani from Anand Dum Biryani. (ANI)

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, food lovers in Bengaluru queued up to buy biryani from a famous restaurant in Hoskote every morning.

After the lockdown restricts were relaxed, ‘Anand Dum Biryani’, has been witnessing hundreds of customers queuing up since early morning to order biryani from their shop located in the Hoskote area of Bengaluru. The number of buyers for biryani has returned to pre-COVID times.

“I came here at 4 am but got my order at 6:30 am since there’s a long queue for biryani. The food is too delicious, it’s worth the wait,” a customer told ANI.

Another customer said, “I stood in the queue for almost two hours as there many people waiting for their orders. It is my first time here but I have heard a lot about the biryani prepared here. It is all over social media and many reputed food bloggers have validated this place.”

The owner of the eatery said, “We opened this stall around 22 years ago. No preservatives are put in our biryani. We serve more than a thousand kilograms of biryani in one day.”

The long queue at Anand Dum Biryani has been witnessed despite the social distancing advisories of the State government.

