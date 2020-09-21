Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / People on Reddit can’t help but cheer for this mamma hedgehog and her babies trying to climb stairs

People on Reddit can’t help but cheer for this mamma hedgehog and her babies trying to climb stairs

The video has managed to put a smile on many faces.

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 14:31 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

“Am I the only one who cheered out loud when they made it,” shared a Reddit user. (Reddit/ dontcalmdown)

A lot of people who spend time online, actively look for or are drawn to content that is wholesome and leaves one feeling happy. With so much going on around us, sometimes one just needs a little dose of adorableness to help get over every day tensions. This video shared on Reddit falls into that category. It shows a family of hedgehogs and has managed to put a smile on many faces.

The video was posted by Reddit user ‘dontcalmdown’. “Wild Hedgehog momma with four little babies! They may be small, but they are determined to make it up the stairs,” says the caption shared along with the video.

It shows exactly what the caption indicates. The video is a minute and a half long, and it’s likely that you will be on the edge of your seat watching this family climb up the stairs. Don’t be surprised if you end up cheering for them while watching them on your screens.

(Reuploaded as video!) Wild Hedgehog momma with four little babies! They may be small, but they are determined to make it up the stairs. from r/aww



Within 19 hours, the video has collected over 55,000 upvotes and more than 500 comments. Netizens have left some delightful reactions to the clip.



“I like how a couple of them keep going back up and down, so the mom is like, ‘If you kids don’t stop goofing around, I’m leaving without you!’ That works,” shared an individual. “Am I the only one who cheered out loud when they made it,” posted another.

“These hedgies appear to have the same attention span as my daughter. Lol. I could almost feel mama hedgehog’s sigh as she watched them go back down again and again,” commented a third. “Mums like cough and they all go, ‘Oh that’s where you are!’ cute silly little beings,” shared a fourth.

What do you think about this video? Did it leave you delighted as well?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In a first, 2 women officers to operate helicopters from Indian Navy warships
Sep 21, 2020 15:24 IST
Maximum good for farmers, says PM on agri bills. Ally Nitish Kumar agrees
Sep 21, 2020 15:21 IST
8 MPs suspended for Rajya Sabha chaos over farm bills, they stage protest
Sep 21, 2020 14:43 IST
12 parties have sought time to meet president over farm bills: Congress MP
Sep 21, 2020 15:10 IST

latest news

Over 100 Covid-19 patients rescued as fire breaks out at Odisha hospital
Sep 21, 2020 15:51 IST
76% of India’s new Covid-19 cases come from 10 states and Union territories
Sep 21, 2020 15:49 IST
SRH vs RCB: Five things to watch out for
Sep 21, 2020 15:48 IST
Sensex plunges over 800 points to close at 38,034, Nifty ends day at 11,250
Sep 21, 2020 15:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.